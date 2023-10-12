A figure that made Maguire the most expensive defender in the history of football, but which turned into a boomerang for the player, who also lost the captain’s armband and starting shirt of the Old Trafford club in the summer.

Southgate’s trust, however, remains intact, so since the England withdrawal Maguire has expressed all his regret for the situation that has arisen in Manchester: “NI don’t intend to sit back and watch for the rest of my career or even play once a month. If the situation continues to be this, the club and I will have to have a chat” he said, referring to his continued employment with the national team.

A possible change of shirt a January it cannot therefore be excluded: "At the moment I'm focused on two important matches for England and then on the fight to try to regain my place at Manchester United and help the team climb the table".

There is also room for a pinch of pride despite the many criticisms received: “I have confidence in my abilities, if I look back at my last 15-20 games as a starter for Manchester and with the national team I am happy with my performances. I want to play and feel important for the club. My job is to be ready to seize the opportunities that arise“.

October 12

