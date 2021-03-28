London (dpa)

Harry Maguire, Manchester United defender, believes that the England national team is now better than it was when it reached the golden square of the World Cup Russia 2018.

The England national team, under the leadership of its coach Gareth Southgate, is running for the second European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, against Albania on Sunday, after sweeping San Marino 5-0 Thursday in the first round of the qualifiers.

“I think we have developed in the last three years, working more on the technical level, the experiences of the major tournaments, the successes and the failures,” Maguire said.

He added: We have to take advantage of these experiences in future tournaments, and I am confident that they will help us, of course as a player and as a team, three years is a long time for development, and we have developed positively.

Southgate made many changes to his starting lineup against San Marino, the lowest ranked FIFA.

But Southgate is expected to push his batting force against Albania, as captain Harry Kane prepares to participate from the start after missing the San Marino match.

Burnley goalkeeper Niko Rob will play against Albania after playing against San Marino, and he will also guard the team’s den against Poland next week.