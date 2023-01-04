MAGS. announces the imminent change of presidency, Chiyomaru Shikura in fact, he has reached the end of his mandate. Despite his resignation as president and executive director, Shikura-san will remain within the company and will be in charge of the development of new titles.

The former president issued a brief statement regarding his resignation, here is the translation:

An ad. My term has come to an end, I have left my position as president and chief executive officer of MAGS. From the bottom of my heart I want to thank everyone who has helped me since the company’s inception, our staff, and most of all, those who have played the games I produce. I can’t thank you enough. However I want to continue my career as a creator for a while longer. With the spirit of those who go back to their origins, I am discussing with MAGES. to be able to establish a new cooperative relationship and thus continue to work with the staff I have known for years to create new games in the future.

At the moment we do not know who will take the place of Chiyomaru ShikuraWe just have to wait for more information.

Source: MAGS. Street Gematsu