from Laura Cuppini

After the first opening in Israel, Denmark, the United States, Hungary, Spain, Germany, Brazil and Turkey began to be administered

We will not need the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine, but rather a booster that we hope for annually and we will perhaps have to fraternize with that too. This was stated by the general manager of Aifa (Italian drug agency) Nicola Magriniguest to Elixir on Raitre, noting that the effectiveness of these vaccines went even better than expected.

Confirmed efficacy The figure with which the vaccines were registered was 95% efficacy and this figure was confirmed, in many countries, in the first quarter of real use – added Magrini -. Then there was a gradual and slow loss of efficacy in the second trimester which then led to the booster dose, even in the presence of a variant on which the vaccine had lost efficacy. Globally, the scientific community has unanimously seen the extraordinary benefit of vaccines.

The EMA studies the data The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is collecting data on the fourth dose from countries that are administering it, such as Israel. We’re looking at all the emerging data on the use of a second booster. However, there is currently insufficient evidence from clinical trials or data real world that they can support a recommendation for the general population, he said in recent days Marco Cavaleri, Head of Vaccines and Therapeutic Products of the EMA. Only very frail people are an exception: For severely immunocompromised people who receive a primary series of 3 doses of the mRna vaccine, a fourth dose would be the first booster and therefore already recommended, Cavaleri said. See also Covid today Italy, 12,764 infections and 89 deaths: November 30th bulletin

Decline in immunity The opinion of the Undersecretary for Health is clear Pierpaolo Sileri: I categorically exclude the need for a fourth dose shortly – said aa Timeline on SkyTg24 -. Over time it will depend on what science tells us about the decline in our immunity and the circulation of the virus, in the more or less near future. If this virus starts to circulate again in October and hospitals fill up some people, those most at risk, they will need a booster more. The Minister of Health Roberto Speranza he stressed that the priority now is the booster dose and to convince that little piece of Italians who have not yet taken the first dose.

Immunologically it is not needed agree Sergio Abrignaniimmunologist at the State University of Milan and member of the technical-scientific committee for the emergency: There was a form of hysteria in chasing a fourth dose close – said guest of Timeline -. Israel did it, even though it later decided to reserve it only for the frail. Immunologically it is not needed and it is not known when it will be needed. To date, it is reasonable to say that no calls will be needed for years. With mRna vaccines we have a protection against infection of around 70%, so they are not sterilizing but the protection against the disease is extremely high. The case of vaccines directed against specific variants would be different: Then it would not be a fourth dose but, like the one against the flu, a new vaccine to be administered every year. See also The Ministry of Health announces that 28,487 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours

The situation in other countries For just over a month, the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine has been a reality in several countries: after the first opening by Israelthey made this choice Denmark, United States, Hungary, Spain. In Germany the independent vaccine panel, Stiko, recommended the fourth dose for people aged 70 and over and at risk categories: nursing home residents, people with immunodeficiency aged 5 and over and staff working in medical facilities and homes of care. In the United States the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are about to update the guidelines on the timing of vaccinations. The first clear indication is the anticipation of the fourth dose of an mRna vaccine for those with a compromised immune system, 3 months (instead of 5) after the third.

Israel, Brazil and Turkey In Israel the fourth immunization in Israel planned for the over 60s, the categories at risk and the military aged 18 and over (4 months after the third dose). According to the latest data, 679,158 Israelis were vaccinated with the second booster, or 7.3% of the population. In Brazil the Ministry of Health recommends the administration of the fourth dose for immunosuppressed subjects aged 12 and over. In Turkey the second booster offered to over 60s, people suffering from chronic diseases, health workers, categories at risk. See also The booster dose of the “Corona vaccine” protects against infection with the virus