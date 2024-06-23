Joe Rogan: McGregor withdrew from the fight for the first time and acted wisely

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentator Joe Rogan called Irishman Conor McGregor’s decision to withdraw from the fight against American Michael Chandler wise. His words are quoted by the official website UFC.

“If you kick as much as Conor does, then breaking your little toe is a problem. McGregor pulled out of a fight for the first time. I think he did it wisely. He could throw a punch, get a relapse and fight in hellish pain the entire fight,” Rogan said.

Previously, McGregor revealed the reason for canceling the fight with Chandler. “We were damn ready for this fight, but we lost concentration. “I was training without full protective gear and I hit my toe on my elbow and broke my finger,” McGregor said.

Russian UFC champion Islam Makhachev ridiculed the injured Irishman. “You don’t need a pinky to fight. Lol. Chick! And my condolences to Michael Hachiko Chandler,” said Makhachev.