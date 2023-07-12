They are intended as a means against birds: the sharp spikes you see on many buildings. But magpies use them precisely in their nests, in order to ward off other species, discovered biologists from Naturalis and the Rotterdam Natural History Museum. “They outsmart us. It is also a kind of ultimate revenge.”
Anita van Rootselaar
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Magpies #bird #repellent #pins #nests #insane #construction
Leave a Reply