President Lopez Obrador led a ceremony Monday on the centenary of the death of Ricardo Flores Magon. There is no doubt about the importance AMLO gives this deceased revolutionary in an American prison on November 21, 1922. His government has designated this 2022 as the “year of Ricardo Flores Magón“. On his morning of November 21 he said that, if Flowers Magon “he would live”, “he would walk with us”.

Maybe it’s true although it is always very difficult to know what a historical figure would think 100 years after his death. Flowers Magon, after all, he was an anarchist and wanted the abolition of all governments. The paradox is that the president has made the same statement Francisco Madero: Yes “lived“, “with us would walk“. Lopez Obrador has questioned the criticism that Log received as president. He forgets, however, that one of his most virulent critics was Flowers Magon.

When Flores Magón fled to the United States, in 1905, Log He supported him with resources so that he could publish his newspaper, Regeneración. He wrote to her: “We believe that your Regeneration will have to know the Regenerations of the homeland, inflaming Mexicans with noble indignation against their tyrants.”. in 1910 Log He invited Flowers Magon to join the Plan of San Luis Potosi who sought to overthrow Porfirio Diazbut Flowers Magon turned down the offer when considering Log like a bourgeois revolution.

Madero was clearly a liberal: a person committed to democracy and economic freedom. Your newspaper the democrat revealed this vision. Yes ok Flowers Magon founded the call Mexican Liberal Partyhis ideas reflected the ideas of the communist anarchism.

Flores Magón showed no respect in their disqualifications from Log, despite the help she had received from him. In “Timber painted by himself“, an article in Regeneration, thus described the leader of the Revolution: “Francisco I. Madero has proven to be an ambitious vulgar; but above all, a jerk. He is a quicksilver little man, talkative like a drunken woman, with a reedy voice, fickle, treacherous, evil, he has lied as many times as he has opened his dirty mouth to say that he wants the welfare and freedom of the Mexican people. Madero would be worse than Porfirio Díaz if he were to occupy the Presidency of the Republic. Madero is not the arrogant man who seized power in 1876, but a poor doll, garbage, a Nobody.”.

With this foul language against a politician who had helped him publish Generation, Flowers Magon It showed his personality. Perhaps that is the reason, precisely, why she admires him so much today Lopez Obrador, who disqualifies in the same way those who think differently, even though they have supported him in the past.

This November 21, President López Obrador declared: “What I most admire about Ricardo Flores Magón is the firmness of his convictions. He was an energetic man, but faithful to his ideas. It’s easy to dismiss him as sectarian and uncompromising, but it’s hard to ignore his congruence.”

And perhaps the president is right. But it is worth it that he himself finds that congruence that he commends. one can be magonist, anarchistand question the efforts of Log for building a Mexico democraticor be a Maderista and sympathize with the attempt to Log to build a liberal regime In our country. What one cannot be, and maintain congruence, is to pretend to be at the same time magonista and woodman.

