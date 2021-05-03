Mansur Uchakayev, the coach of the Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Zabit Magomedsharipov, responded to the rumors about the retirement of his wards. The publication is available in Instagram…

The coach posted a video featuring 31-year-old Magomedsharipov. In it, a fighter trains punches on a boxing bag. “Who said we were leaving?” – wrote Uchakaev in the description of the video.

On May 1, it became known that Magomedsharipov was going to have an operation. As noted by a source in the athlete’s team, after her the Russian will make a decision about his future.

Magomedsharipov was excluded from the rating of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC). The last time a Russian entered the octagon was in November 2019.

Magomedsharipov was not inferior in the UFC. The Russian has 18 victories with the only defeat in MMA.