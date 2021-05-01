Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov will undergo surgery. It is reported by TASS…

The athlete’s team said that after the intervention, a final decision would be made regarding the continuation of the performances. Earlier it was reported that Magomedsharipov was thinking about leaving MMA.

He has not performed since November 2019. The Russian could compete in the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament in August. However, his rival Yair Rodriguez withdrew from the fight. Against the background of a pause in his performances, Magomedsharipov was excluded from the UFC rating.

In November 2019, the athlete won the main battle of the UFC tournament in Moscow. The Russian turned out to be stronger than the American Calvin Cattar.