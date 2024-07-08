In Dagestan, the sons of the former head of the Sergokalinsky district Omarov were released

Five sons of the former head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, have been released in Dagestan. They were sentenced to 10 to 13 days of arrest.

Two other children of Omarov carried out an attack on a synagogue and a church in Derbent on June 23, simultaneously with an attack on police officers in Makhachkala. The number of victims in the attacks is 21.

The Omarov brothers were remanded in custody on charges of petty hooliganism.

On the release of Isa, Adilpasha, Murtazaali, Isamagomed and Omar Omarov after their arrest reported Chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission (PMC) of Dagestan Shamil Khadulaev.

All sons of the former head of the Sergokalinsky district M. Omarov, who were serving sentences under administrative arrest, have already been released Shamil KhadulaevChairman of the Public Monitoring Commission of Dagestan

On June 26, three days after the attack, the Soviet District Court of Makhachkala sentenced the brothers who carried out the attack to administrative arrest for a period of 10 to 13 days.

In relation to Isa and Adilpasha there were reviewed cases under Part 1 of Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. The court ruled that each of them “behaved inappropriately, aggressively, used foul language, thereby violating public order”, the court assessed this as petty hooliganism. They were given 10 and 11 days of arrest, respectively.

Murtazaali, Isamagomed and Omar were tried under Part 2 of the same article (i.e. petty hooliganism with disobedience to a lawful demand of a representative of the authorities). Each of them, according to the rulings, “behaved aggressively, became indignant, used foul language, and did not respond to the comments made.” They received 13 days of arrest.

Four of them admitted their guilt, only Adilpasha Omarov did not.

The brothers’ father was arrested, released and then detained again

Magomed Omarov was detained while the attack in Derbent, organized by his two sons Osman and Adil, was still ongoing. During interrogation, he admitted that he knew about his sons’ commitment to radical ideas – some of his eight children had been Wahhabis for several years.

Two days later, the former head of the district was arrested under Part 1 of Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Petty hooliganism”). Allegedly, on the evening of June 24, he got out of his car near one of the houses on Pushkin Street and began swearing near the roadway, as stated in the court ruling.

On July 5, he was released, but was arrested again the next day. It is alleged that Omarov is a defendant in a criminal case of fraud. The investigation believes that from 2016 to 2022, Omarov and his accomplices fictitiously employed residents of the village of Sergokala at a local municipal newspaper, and took the wages of such employees for themselves. As a result, about 697 thousand rubles were stolen.

A criminal case has been opened against all suspects under Part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud committed by a person using his official position, on a large scale”).

On July 7, the Kirovsky District Court of Makhachkala extended Magomed Omarov’s detention by 72 hours.

Omarov’s sons attacked the temple on the day of the Holy Trinity

The attacks in Dagestan took place on June 23. In Makhachkala, an attack was carried out on police officers, and criminals led by Osman and Adil Omarov attacked a synagogue and an Orthodox church in Derbent. At that time, there were about 40 people there. The terrorists fired randomly. They were later eliminated.

The number of victims of the attack in the republic was 21 people. Among them were 16 law enforcement officers, a priest and a security guard of an Orthodox church.