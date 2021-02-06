At age 60 and with five convictions to his credit, Luciano “El Mago” Méndez, was arrested again for a series of scams. This time it offered at a very low price vehicles that were supposedly going to be auctioned by the Misiones Justice: with that ruse it would have raised about 200,000 pesos and the investigators believe that in the next few days they could appear more victims.

Méndez’s trickery skills crossed the borders of Argentina and he was imprisoned in Paraguay for several months, after he tried to fraudulently acquire a transport company in 2017.

The missionary, who was born in Villa Svea, Oberá, this time was detained in a hotel in the peripheral area of ​​Posadas, where he was with two other men who would be his accomplices. Cell phones, car brochures and two vehicles in which he used to arrive in the San Isidro neighborhood, in the southern part of the mission capital, were seized.

The ability of “The Magician” never ceases to amaze the police in Misiones. In October of last year he contacted a woman who had a house for sale. The man, who called himself Luciano Eduardo Encina, was interested in acquiring the property, valued at 2,500,000 pesos.

The scammer, who always shows himself as a great seducer and very safe, he finally gave up the purchase citing some problems with a bank transfer. However, he kept in contact with the woman and asked her if she was interested in acquiring semi-new vehicles at a very low cost.

When he noticed the interest of his victim, Méndez brought out his entire repertoire: in great detail and without raising the slightest suspicion, he told him that he knew the person in charge of finishing off vehicles seized by the Justice and that he could get a two-year-old vehicle old for less than 200,000 pesos.

Luciano Méndez, in a medical record photo. He was convicted five times of fraud.

He even came up with a list of cars that were supposed to be auctioned and asked the woman to choose the ones she wanted. In return, he asked for an advance for expenses. But in addition, he set up a checking account in the victim’s business and began to remove merchandise for significant amounts, according to the complaint.

The tempting operation with the cars was joined by a neighbor of the dealer, who also gave money in part payment for a 2018 Ford Fiesta.

Méndez’s visits to the woman began to spread and the delay in the delivery of the vehicles began to arouse suspicions. From Buenos Aires, a son of the merchant, warned that it could all be a well-orchestrated scam and went to the Web in search of similar antecedents.

The young man soon discovered that Encina was actually Luciano Oscar Méndez, a con artist who had managed to deceive doctors, a candidate for mayor of a small town in Misiones, and dozens of people who were trying to receive a home from the Provincial Development Institute. Housing and also rural producers who had embarked on operations to purchase vehicles and machinery that were supposedly going to be auctioned by the AFIP.

His ability is such that in prison, while serving his sentences, scammed other inmates making them believe that he could expedite their cases and even get them early release. To avoid being lynched, he had to be transferred from prison at least twice.

The image of the scammer “Mago” Méndez when he was arrested in Paraguay, in 2017.

Upon being alerted to the background of the “intermediary”, the woman made a complaint in section 15 of Posadas and the policemen of the Directorate of Investigations and agents of the Secretariat of Support in Complex Investigations of the Judicial Power began the search for “El Mago ”.

The scammer was staying at a hotel in the suburbs of Posadas. There they surprised him this Wednesday along with two other men who were also arrested. Cell phones and two cars were seized from them, as well as brochures with promotions of different cars.

The last criminal record that Méndez was known for dated back to 2017, when he tried to stay with a transport company in Asunción. It all started when “El Mago” and his accomplices contacted Guardián SA to manage the transfer of 20 million dollars from Argentina to Paraguay. The company withdrew because the insurance covers eventual thefts for up to one million US currency. Méndez then proposed to buy the company from them and made an offer.

The missionary used an accountant as a front man for the business. For the first time, anxiety betrayed him and he ended up in prison with his partner and four other people. Méndez claimed that the money had already been transferred to Guardián’s accounts from an Argentine bank and wanted to hasten the signing of the company’s transfer. The owners became suspicious and made a complaint.

At the age of 60, the skillful Luciano Méndez returned to a jail in his native province and in the coming months will add a new sentence. Everyone is betting that his next victims will be his companions on the ward because “El Mago” made the scam his way of life.

EMJ