Superbike is back

Almost a month after the last round of the season in Portimao, held over the weekend of August 9-11, Superbike will return to the track this weekend to end the summer break. Theatre of theRound Eight of the world championship will be the French track of Magny Cours. After the first ever edition held in 1991, the track has remained a regular on the calendar from 2003 to today, with the upcoming weekend likely to confirm Toprak Razgatlioglu’s dominance or not.

Razgatlioglu alone

The Turkish rider, in his first year with BMW, is in fact coming off four consecutive pokers. The #54 has in fact won four Superpoles, and then also won all Race-1, Superpole Race and Race-2 from Misano to Portimao, for an advantage in the standings of almost 100 points (92) over Nicolò Bulega. The reigning champion Alvaro Bautista is in more difficulty, 3rd in the championship but with a victory that has been missing since the Superpole Race in Assen.

Pay attention to the timetables

Magny-Cours could therefore be a further opportunity to see Razgatlioglu get ever closer to the finish line of his second world title, but to do so he will obviously have to overcome the competition in a weekend that is different from usual, at least from the point of view of the timetables. In fact, the San Marino MotoGP GP will also take place on the same weekend, with the races therefore not being broadcast on Sky Sport MotoGP for Superbike, but on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max (channels 204 and 205). The complete weekend programme follows, with the races broadcast on deferred and free-to-air TV on TV8.

Round Magny-Cours 2024, TV schedules

Friday 6th September

10.20am – Superbike, PL1 (live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max)

2.55pm – Superbike, PL2 (live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max)

Saturday 7th September

11:00 am – Superbike Superpole (live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max)

12.45pm – Supersport 300 Race 1 (live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max)

2.00pm – Superbike Race 1 (live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max, delayed at 5.00pm on TV8)

3.15pm – Supersport Race 1 (live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max)

Sunday 8th September

11:00 am – Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max, delayed at 4:00 pm on TV8)

12.45pm – Race 2 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max)

2.00pm – Supersport Race 2 (live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max)

3.30pm – Superbike Race 2 (live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max, delayed at 5pm on TV8)