The incredible comeback of 2022

Last season Kevin Magnussen he was one of the surprise stars of the championship. The Danish, hurriedly recalled by Haas after the hasty breakup of the American team with Nikita Mazepin, he amazed everyone especially in the first part of the season, making the most of the good performance of his single-seater and even achieving a fifth place in the first GP of the year. The performance of him, which peaked with the incredible pole position grabbed – thanks also to the variable weather conditions – in the San Paolo GP, it earned him the contract renewal with the American team. 2023 didn’t start so well for the Roskilde native, with just one point collected in the first three GPs, but his career is full of meltdowns and resurrections.

Debut podium

Unlike many other drivers who never had the chance to race with a top team, Magnussen had this chance right at the start of his Formula 1 adventure. In fact, the debut took place with McLaren, alongside Jenson Button, in 2014. The Woking-based team at the time was no longer the invincible armada seen in the past, but it could still count on the power of the first Mercedes power unit, which was head and shoulders above the competition. Magnussen conquered the podium in the first race of the year, Australia, but then the results started to deteriorate. A trend that the Dane was unable to reverse, ‘getting stuck’ in a spiral which, in hindsight, conditioned his entire career.

Sharp impact

“I wish I had a better mentality and that people had prepared me a little more – Magnussen told the site, recalling that season RacingNews365 – Perhaps [avrebbero dovuto] tell me that there were the highest expectations from the team. I then was surprised by Ron Dennis and McLaren was a different team at the time. When I got there it was the equivalent of getting into a Mercedes today: they had won a lot and fought for the championships”. There environmental pressurecombined with the high expectations that the Dane himself had for himself, ended up coming back to haunt the current Haas team standard bearer: “I knew the expectation was to win and when McLaren started to struggle I felt too much pressureadmitted K-Maj.

The Force India hypothesis

From this point of view, a ‘softer’ entry into the Circus would perhaps have helped Magnussen to have an easier and more ‘normal’ career start, as happened to many other young talents who started from central or back-of-the-group teams and then went on to a leap forward in a top team: “If I had entered Formula 1 with Force India, which was a very real possibility, it would have been different – acknowledged the Dane – maybe I would have adapted and said: ‘Ok, I have to finish in the points’. It was tough being a McLaren driver. I struggled a lot and lost a lot of self-confidence“.

Better the pole than the podium

Symptomatic of this particular situation is the fact that, at the level of personal emotions, Magnussen positions the pole obtained last year at Interlagos higher than the podium centered on his debut: “The pole was bigger. In 2014, when I arrived, I didn’t know what to expect. I even thought I could win, to be honest. In my career as a junior it had always been like this: you could have won and in every race you aimed for victory. When I arrived in Formula 1 I still had the same mentality. If the podium arrived now it would be crazy and I would be much happier now than I was at the time”he concluded.