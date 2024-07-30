Belgium below expectations

Absolute protagonist of the drivers’ market on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prixwith the announcement of the hiring of Esteban Ocon for next season, the Haas did not convince on the track in the last test at Spa-Francorchamps. Both drivers in fact finished outside the points zone, with Kevin Magnussen for the second time in this world championship ahead of his teammate Nico Hülkenberg.

False step

A result also favoured by the Danish driver’s choice to adopt a one-stop strategy, unlike the German, who arrived in 18th and last position taking into account Guanyu’s retirement and the subsequent disqualification of the winner George Russell: “I think our race was decent, but we didn’t have the pace to fight harder. – explained Magnussen, 15th on the track and then climbed to 14th place – we did what we could with just one stop, which was fine. I can’t say we did anything wrong, just that we weren’t fast enough. We thought this track would be good for us, but we were surprised many times and this It’s the worst race we’ve had in a while now.. I can’t wait for the summer break, like everyone else, to be able to play some games in which I can score some more points.”

Spa to forget

A comment that mirrors the post-race words of Hulkenbergalso disappointed and not at ease at Spa-Francorchamps: “We had no rhythm – he confirmed – I didn’t get off to a good start with the car all weekend and we couldn’t find a strong point in all the sessions, and we need to analyse a bit why, but also forget this weekend and restart after the summer break. Kevin looked a bit fitter and only made one stop, which was a good result. In general, we need to improve our low-downforce performance.”

No turning point in the rankings

A weekend without any satisfactions that does not allow Haas to make any progress before the summer break, maintaining seventh place in the Constructors’ standings at 27 points, seven less than Racing Bulls and with a 16-point advantage over Alpine. Just outside the points zone is Hülkenberg, who shares 11th place with Tsunoda, just two points behind the top-10 occupied by Lance Stroll, while Magnussen maintains 16th place, equal with Esteban Ocon, both one point behind the other Alpine of Pierre Gasly.