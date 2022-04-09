A weekend in Aussie sauce so far disappointing for the Haas, appeared once again in difficulty after the unconvincing performance during free practice. The entire eighth row of the starting grid will see the two cars of Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussenwith the two drivers who qualified respectively at 15th and 16th place. While the German managed to get the better of his team-mate, the Dane has not yet fully recovered from the stomach pains already felt on Friday.

Although he did not refer to his physical ailments, the number 20 nevertheless remarked his bitterness for the qualification, which also interrupts a positive series of two consecutive placings in Q3: “It hasn’t really been our weekend so far – explained a disheartened Magnussen – we haven’t been on this track yet. We made some improvements, but in qualifying there was some confusion with the red flag. I don’t think the result is representative of what the car can do in the race – he added – and I’m sure we can do more. We are not starting from a great position, but I am optimistic that we still have a good car for the race ”.

Slightly more satisfied Mick Schumacher, who returned to compete in qualifying after the violent accident which occurred in the last GP in Jeddah. For the first time this season, the son of the seven-time world champion will therefore start in front of the 29-year-old Dane, with a statistic that does not console him: “Unfortunately, I ran into quite a bit of traffic in the last sector with four or five cars ahead of me – he said – it wasn’t too good, but these things happen. We did our best and had the right approach to this session. After a poor Friday we were certainly able to pick up the pace a bit, so we hope to be able to fight tomorrow, also because the car was doing well both in the long rung and in the wake of the cars in front, so I hope this favors the drivers. overtaking “.