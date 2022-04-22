It really needs to be said: the qualifying at Imola was a real one roller coaster of emotions for Haas and Kevin Magnussen. The “Viking” tears a second row from fear among the pitfalls of an old-fashioned track made impervious by intermittent rain, which has made famous victims – see Sainz and the Mercedes – and which has not spared even him, right at the beginning of the Q3. In fact, the Dane too was the cause of one of the five red flags of the day, with the only difference being the only one to come out unscathed from gravel and impact with the barriers and to bring the car back to the pits before the decisive lap.

What lies ahead for Kevin and all Haas is a greedy opportunity, considering the double race scheduled at Santerno and the new Sprint Race scoring system, which assigns points to the top eight.

“This time I would like to take all the credit, but I have to admit that the car was really great: without her it would not have been possible to do what I did today and take fourth position – Magnussen said – The dream is to finish third or to win, but it is clear that it will be difficult. In any case, being among the top eight in the Sprint and taking some points on Saturday would be a great result “.

Magnussen then commented on theerror in Q3: “While I was spinning at Acque Minerali I saw that the anti-stall has entered. I knew that if I stopped I would never get out of there, so I kept calm, unlocked the anti-stall and immediately got out of the gravel, even though I didn’t know which direction I was heading “.

“It is really fantastic and unexpected that all of these things are still happening after some good races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. It feels very good to be in this position and to fight so close to the cars in front. We were stronger in the wet, but if we work like this we will also be stronger in the dry“ h concluded.