The weekend in Jeddah was certainly not one of the sweetest and most peaceful in the house Haasespecially after the ugly accident involving Mick Schumacher during the qualifications of the Saudi Arabian GP. The German, who came out unscathed from a very violent impact against the barriers, reassured everyone about his health conditions already in the hours following the crash, with the same team that, as a precaution, did not however allow him to take part in the race. postponing his participation to the next GP in Australia.

In this way, the US team presented itself on the grid with the solo Kevin Magnussen, once again author of a race closed in the points after the excellent performance of Sakhir. The Danish driver, who returned to F1 in the previous test in Bahrain, concluded al 9th placeentering the top 10 for the second consecutive time and, moreover, on a track where he had complained of neck pain during practice: “The worst thing that could have happened to us happened – has explained – because we started with the opposite strategy, that is with the hard tire. Most everyone else was on average, the worst thing that could happen was a Safety Car on lap 16 or 17, and it happened on lap 16. Getting two more points is very good and the car was phenomenal again, it’s a joy to drive. We had some luck in the end with the Virtual, but if it had been a safety car everyone would have been close and with the new tires we would have scored even heavier points again. The team did a fantastic job and we recovered from a difficult situation on Friday, so I’m happy. “.