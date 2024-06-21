by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz, the key to the F1 market

Carlos Sainz will make a decision on his next team soon. He promised it in a press conference at Montmeló, confirming the words he had already pronounced at the beginning of the week. The Ferrari driver no longer wants to wait and intends to put his mind off it, also because he has now lost hope that anything will move in the top teams.

Sainz will have to settle for a second-tier team and a 2025 in “purgatory” in the hope of a 2026 as a protagonist with the new regulations. The Spaniard’s indecision is keeping the teams that want to grab him in check and have naturally identified him as a priority for the near future, with the consequence that the other riders are also waiting for Sainz to move to know their destination. Among them is Kevin Magnussenwho explained his market situation.

Magnussen’s words

“I think Carlos is a bit of a plug blocking the market. Many teams are waiting for him to make the choice so that then all the other pieces of the puzzle fit together, this is kind of the truth of the situation“, these were the words of the Dane in the press conference of the Spanish GP.

Sainz’s words

When questioned on the matter, Sainz admitted that he understood the situation perfectly: “Unfortunately F1 works like this. My future also also depended on Hamilton’s decision at that time. Nobody told me about Lewis“.