In Canada to reverse course

In home Haas there is great anticipation for the appointment with the Canadian Grand Prixa nation bordering the one of origin of the team founded by Gene Haas but which has never given great satisfaction to the US team, except for a 10th place achieved by Romain Grosjean in 2017. A negative trend that the team will try to interrupt this end week, even more after the encouraging results obtained by Nico Hülkenberg in the last GP of Spain.

Hülkenberg’s concern

The German driver had in fact recorded the 7th time in qualifying in Barcelona, ​​only to then relegate to 15th position in the race and therefore without replicating the seventh place he had managed to obtain in Melbourne, mainly due to tire degradation: “I often feel really comfortable on the flying lap – has explained – the tires reach the right temperature quickly and I can squeeze everything out. On long runshowever, on some tracks we have problems with tire management, and it’s definitely an area where we want to improve. Montreal is one of my favorite tracks – it’s a circuit with a really nice flow and it’s a great mix of street circuit and racing track. Around the track you can see how much Canada loves Formula 1. The whole city embraces the race and the locals give us a warm welcome. First of all, congratulations to Kevin for this result! When someone has had so many races in Formula 1, it shows the quality of many, many years.”

Magnussen’s goal

The compliments of the German driver to his teammate, Kevin Magnussenare related to the goal that the latter will reach in Canada, with the Dane who will cross the finish line of 150 GP contested in career. Since his debut with McLaren in 2014, the son of Jan, a former F1 driver, has continued in Renault and precisely with Haas, however not taking part in the 2015 (except for one race) and 2021 world championships: “It’s great to have had such a long experience in Formula 1 – explained Magnussen, who equals the record of René Arnoux – As a child, I dreamed of racing in Formula 1 one day, and having achieved so many races and all these years in the sport makes me feel very grateful for the opportunity that I have been given. I am happy to still be around and to be able to live my dream. As for my future, I’m in a good position at the moment. I am part of a great team made up of fantastic people and I often have the opportunity to race at the front. I have had many opportunities with Haas and I see a great future for the team. I sincerely hope to be part of it and to live to see the fruits of all the hard work and progress being made right now.”

The ‘anti-boredom’ circuit

Limited to the circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve, Magnussen explained his feelings on this track: “Personally I like the older circuitsones that have a little more character and are not as flat and wide as many of the more recent circuits – commented – Montreal is definitely one of them, and it’s a very suitable track for racing thanks to its long straight. There are always good overtaking opportunities and it’s never a boring race. There’s also a good chance of the weather changing and generally there’s a great atmosphere at the Canadian Grand Prix.”