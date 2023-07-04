Magnussen-de Vries, still sparks

Kevin Magnussen against Nyck de Vries, part two. Indeed, seeing the progress of the Austrian Grand Prix, one could also speak of parts three and four. After colliding in the downhill turn-3 of the Montreal circuit, the two drivers also had very tense stories at the Red Bull Ring.

In truth, K-Mag did nothing wrong: on two occasions, the Dane tried to overtake the Dutchman in the AlphaTauri on the outside, receiving not only doors in his face but also a complimentary gravel excursion. Magnussen, who certainly isn’t the soft type of duels on the track, was very angry on both occasions at the behavior of his colleague: his protests were not heard for the episode at the start of the race in turn 4, but the management race decided to punish de Vries with 5″ on the following occasion, when he practically threw Magnussen off the track in turn-6.

Magnussen’s words

After the anger of the race, the Dane tried to justify de Vries: “He got a penalty because he pushed me off the track. But I think she’s running for her future. Perhaps he’s in a bit of a desperate situationI can’t say anything specific“.

The future of de Vries

Magnussen is also playing for the place for 2024, but in fact de Vries seems to be the most questioned driver in the Circus, both for his performance and because he is involved in an environment that rewards beginners but at the same time is not very patient with their mistakes. Dutch was challenged by the very person who hired him – Helmut Marko – for too many accidents and zero points brought to the farmhouse in the first nine GPs of the season. For 2024 it is possible that AlphaTauri will rely on Daniel Ricciardowith the Australian who would willingly accept and then play his cards in terms of promotion in Red Bull.