The classic good and bad news for Kevin Magnussen. In fact, the Danish rider underwent successful surgery on his left hand to remove an annoying cyst, but for this reason he will have to rest for a couple of weeks, and therefore will have to skip the 24 Hours of Daytona. The Haas standard bearer himself announced it on social media.

Magnussen was on the entry list for the competition to be held between 28 and 29 January, but clearly the Dane’s health and Formula 1 commitments take precedence. K-Mag was expected to drive the team’s Porsche 911 GT3 MDK Motorsports with father Jan Magnussen, Mark Kvamme and Trenton Estep.

Update: The hand surgery went fine, but I have been advised by the doctors not to drive at Daytona 😕 Wishing everyone at @mdkmotorsports a great weekend over there! https://t.co/HLQ5lreJiV — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) January 19, 2023

“It’s an unfortunate situation for us, but MDK Motorsports fully supports Kevin. Kevin’s F1 program is top priority and the sooner he’s able to drive, the better“said Kvamme, owner of the team, who had raced with Magnussen sr. and jr. also at the 12 Hours of the Gulf on 11 December.