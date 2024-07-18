Magnussen says goodbye

The Hungarian Grand Prix weekend has not yet started, but on the eve of the first Free Practice sessions, another official announcement has arrived from the drivers’ market: Kevin Magnussen to leave Haas at the end of this season. For the Dane, this closes a long period with the American team that began in 2017, and continued until today with the sole exception of the 2021 championship. Faced with this news, with Esteban Ocon ready to be announced as Oliver Bearman’s new teammate for 2025, curiosity arises spontaneously about what the future will be for Magnussen, whether still in F1 or elsewhere.

The first signs of its future

Although the 31-year-old son of an artist has not completely ruled out the possibility of dedicating himself to other categories, the Circus remains his main objective: “I don’t think I’ll stop running anytime soon. – he explained to the media – I think I’ll stay in Formula 1which is obviously the pinnacle of motorsport, but I’ve always been of the opinion that even racing outside of Formula 1 is fantastic. So, I think that as long as you have the opportunity to be here, you have to do it. It’s an opportunity not to be missed, and it’s natural that everyone tries to stay here.”

There is no shortage of contacts, but never as a third driver

But which team could be the most favorable to an agreement with Magnussen? Obviously it is difficult to say, but the Dane has not ruled out having already started the first talks with other teams: “There are interesting places available, and I think that all F1 teams are interesting – he continued – I talk to people and I’m in touch with everyoneeven when I knew I had a contract in Formula One the following year. Of course I’m not negotiating a contract with someone or something like that, but I talk to people.” Certainly, Magnussen does not consider another role: “I don’t think I would be interested in a reserve pilot role.. In that case, I think I would stop with Formula 1. I would like to focus on other things that are exciting and satisfying for me. Being a reserve driver, waiting for someone to break a leg, is not very satisfying.”

The Adventure in Haas

In conclusion, Magnussen looked back on his years at Haas, highlighting his fondest memory and praising the American team for its growth: “They appreciated my contribution to the team. I think I am a person who works hard, who fights hard on the track and who gives everything to the team. I think I am a team player, and I have proven that many times. That is probably why I have been here for so long. I think my biggest moment was at Interlagos in 2022, my first pole.. There is nothing better than being number one. There are good days when you get a lot of points by finishing in the top five, but it is not the same as a pole position. I would say that I felt better even than in 2nd place in Melbourne, my F1 debut.Compared to recent years, the team is much more consolidated – has finished – it’s really started to evolve recently. I think it’s an exciting process and I think this team has a bright future. If you look at the model and the structure that has been put in place from the beginning, the results were really impressivegiven the resources and the number of people. It’s been a great success. Gene always wants more and that’s why he’s in the position he’s in now.”