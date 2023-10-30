Haas: no points and last place in the Constructors’ Championship

From the scare of Kevin Magnussen’s bad accident to the disappointment of Nico Hülkenberg losing 10th place at the end of the race: there is a lot of disappointment at home Haas after the Mexican Grand Prix, which with the 12th place of the German driver, in his 200th career GP, was unable to avoid the risk of being fall to the bottom of the Constructors’ standings. In reality, even if Hülkenberg had managed to maintain tenth position until the finish line, the overtaking of the AlphaTauri would have occurred anyway, and this was due to the excellent 7th place obtained by Daniel Ricciardo, also a protagonist in qualifying.

The scare for Magnussen

However, the element that gave rise to the greatest concerns in the race was that relating toMagnussen accident, which occurred on lap 33. The Dane, in facing the curve 8lost control at high speed due to the failure of the left rear suspension, impacting violently against the barriers. Due to the debris scattered on the track, and also due to a fire that was immediately extinguished, the race was canceled temporarily interrupted. Fortunately, for K-Mag there were no physical consequences, despite a small pain felt after the crash with subsequent medical tests: “I lost control after a left rear suspension failure – commented – it happened in the wrong spot and I hit the wall, so I caught a blow to my hands and I hurt myself a little, but now everything is fine. We need to investigate a little more about what exactly happened, since there was a failure. Before then everything was going well, I was stuck in traffic for a long time and wore out the tyres, but I don’t know if what caused the failure had an impact for some time before that.”

Hülkenberg comes close to 10th place

The red flag hindered the races of some drivers, including Hülkenberg’s, a candidate to return to the points for the first time since the Australian GP. The German, 10th at the restart, defended the last available position to secure world championship points until five laps to gobeing overtaken by the two Alpines of Ocon and Gasly, thus finishing in twelfth position: “The tires gave outdoing 37 laps was a long stint and with the medium tire it wasn’t possible for us – declared the German – we had already used the hard compound because we were on a one-stop strategy and we didn’t know the red flag would come. The timing of the red flag was not ideal and it hurt my race. What matters most is that Kevin is okay. I held out and annoyed othersI’m sure they felt it frustrated seeing my rear wing for so longso that made me happy.” Any reference to Esteban Or with it is purely intentional.