The high point of the 2022 season of Kevin Magnussen it was undoubtedly represented by the incredible pole position achieved by the Dane of Haas in qualifying for the San Paolo GP. On Friday at Interlagos, in a weekend that also included the Sprint race, Magnussen took advantage of the wet track conditions to outwit his opponents and grab the start from the post, a result that then also allowed him to collect a small point in the short race on Saturday. That weekend, however, ended in a bitter way for the Viking, forced to withdrawal in the first lap of the race by a contact caused by Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren.

About that day though, Magnussen told a curious anecdote and fun that you didn’t know yet. In fact, after the accident, the Haas standard bearer was unable to immediately return to the pit lane but remained dangerously ‘stuck’ in the escape routes inside the circuit, without knowing how to get back on the road ‘home’. “That was the most dangerous thing I did all weekend, including driving – ironized Magnussen reflecting on his desperate attempts to return to the paddock – for some reason, I wasn’t able to go back to the pits: Daniel eliminated me from the race and then got on the Safety Car and stole my pass that was supposed to take me back to the pits”.

“I stayed trackside for the whole race – the pilot from Roskilde continued in the story, going into detail about a rather surreal situation – then I tried to talk to the marshals, but they didn’t speak a word of English. Zero. After the race, I was waiting for someone to pick me up or something, but the marshals started leaving. I asked myself: ‘What I do?’. So I walked in the same direction but I ended up near a fence that I didn’t know how to get around. I could have walked the whole track and gone around, but all the fans were there. At that point some marshals realized I was in trouble, they dug a hole in the fence and lifted me through the fence. It was weird”.