The drivers on whom the most attention is focusing on their future in Formula 1 are mainly two: Daniel Ricciardo, not confirmed by McLaren for 2023 and very close to considering a sabbatical, and Mick Schumacher. The German of the Haasin fact, he has not yet clear the path to take for next season, thanks to the expiration of the contract at the end of the year and to the simultaneous absence of decisions by the US team on his tomorrow in F1.

Both Günter Steiner and Gene Haas, respectively team principal and president of the US company, did not spare negative comments on the work of the son of the seven-time world champion, while still keeping a door open to his renewal. Decisive, therefore, will be the last GPs of this year for the 23-year-old, even if there was no lack of positive considerations from another Haas man: Kevin Magnussen.

The Danish driver, in fact, admitted a certain difficulty in getting the better of his teammate, especially in the second half of the championship: “I think that has improved a lot over the course of the year – Magnussen explained to the press before the United States GP – at first maybe he didn’t like the car very much and lacked some confidence, but then he acquired it. It has been very hard for me to beat lately. I guess, for how he’s driving right now, you definitely deserve a place on the gridbut even in this case it is not up to me, and I can only wish him the best “. In the overall standings, the Dane is 10 points ahead of the German, scoring points in just two races. Among these, it is worth noting the 6th place achieved in Austria, his best career result.