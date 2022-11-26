It is one of the most anticipated couples in the World Cup, yet we are certainly not talking about two champions: Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen they have a “history” on the track made up of duels and quarrels, one of which entered the history of Formula 1 with a pungent question and answer, the very famous “Suck my balls honey“. In 2023 the two will be teammates, and many enthusiasts are curious to see how these personalities will amalgamate for the good of Haas.

The German assured that relations between the two will not be affected by old grievances, and that the good of the team comes above all else. Also to reassure his team principal Günther Steiner, Magnussen agreed with his teammate: “I look forward to working with Nico. I think he will be a great help to the team with all his experience and talent. All team members are very excited about next year for several reasons. I will definitely do my part and I’m sure Nico will too“.

During this season’s winter testing, Magnussen was hastily recalled by Steiner after a farewell to poison in 2020 to make way for Nikita Mazepin and sponsor Uralkali. Following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the participation of the Russians in Formula 1 was banned, so the South Tyrolean put aside his grievances by calling K-Mag. Which, as an intelligent person, he accepted, giving himself and the team a surprising season, in which he scored 25 points. Steiner also hopes that the disagreements between Magnussen and Hülkenberg will be overcome and that the German’s experience can fill those gaps that Mick Schumacher has revealed especially in 2022, when the team and insiders were expecting his definitive explosion.