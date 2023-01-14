That 2017 argument put Kevin’s real relationship in a bad image Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg. The two “hooked” after the Hungarian Grand Prix six years ago, but that doesn’t mean that their relationship has always been stormy, or that their time as teammates at Haas takes place between fire and flames.

It was K-Mag himself who dismissed the rumors regarding the future of Haas in 2023, although he admitted that the friendship off the track does not interest him: “We’ve never been close in the past. Many people think that there are still differences between us, but in reality there is not. I don’t think it’s necessary to be best friends. Maybe we’ll become best friendsWho knows, but there’s no pressure to build a relationship anything off the track“he told reporters.

Even Hülkenberg, months ago, dismissed the rumors that they wanted a still difficult relationship with the Dane. The German believes that the most important thing is mutual respect, regardless of past discussions. The Dane agrees: “I respect him as a driver and I think that’s the only thing that matters. Now I will get to know him as a person. I’ve never been around him and never got to know him as a person, but that doesn’t really matter. I’m sure we will work well together as teammates both on and off the track“.