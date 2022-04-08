The first two sessions of free practice for the Australian Grand Prix they saw for the first time the Haas by Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, both authors of performances below those shown in the first two stages of the championship, especially by the Dane. The latter, in fact, did not go beyond 16th place as the best result – in PL2 – with the son of the seven-time world champion who, on the other hand, came only 18th in the same session, and even last in the previous one.

A performance that is also the result of a non-optimal physical condition for the 29-year-old from Roskilde, as admitted by the same number 20 of the US team: “I was not feeling well when I woke up this morning – has explained Magnussen – but we still managed to do a few laps and hear the car. I hope to feel a little better tomorrow, to start from there to build a good qualifying again. We seem to have some work to do on low-power balancing – he added – while the high-consumption one seems more in the window, so this will be our goal “.

On the other hand, Schumacher he had to face a challenge more than the one faced by his teammate. Unlike the latter, albeit on a different layout, the German had never experienced the Melbourne track before, therefore tested for the first time outside the simulator: “It’s a great track, very smooth and quite fast – commented the one who got back on track after the accident that occurred in the qualifying in Jeddah – so it was interesting to drive. We had a few problems here and thereand we are still trying to understand what the causes are, but we are getting there, and tomorrow will be better ”.