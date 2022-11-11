Incredible and unexpected result to say the least qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prixclosed with the first, sensational pole position in the career of Kevin Magnussen. The Danish of the Haas, which in this way also gave the first pole start in the history of the US team, in fact made the most of the free track in the first attempt in Q3, obtaining the best time. Shortly after, with George Russell going off the track, the Race Direction interrupted the session with the exhibition of the Red flagjust at a time when the intensity of the rain on the track.

With the gradual worsening of the weather conditions, even with the resumption of qualifying it would not have been possible for each driver to improve their time, with Magnussen thus realizing a dream chased in the top flight since 2014. Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 at the end of qualifying on Friday, the number 20 commented on his result as follows: “I’m just one of the heroes of the day, why Haas was too – commented – they put me on the track first, and that means I had the best track, because it was getting wetter and wetter, and I owe everything to them. In the pits they were the first to prepare the tires and organize everything, and they did a fantastic job. It will be extremely hard to win the race tomorrow, but we are in the best position starting from pole. We will enjoy the start from the first on the grid, and we will try to finish in the points, this will be our goal. The secret of this result is in the team that sent me on the track first, and that gave me all the information I needed, giving me the best track compared to all the other riders ”.