There qualification sprint of the Brazilian Grand Prix will go down in history for an unexpected result: to conquer the pole position on the Interlagos circuit it was indeed Kevin Magnussen, author of his first career pole departure. Thanks to this performance, obtained in more unique than rare conditions, the Dane was also the first in his country to obtain such a result, at the same time giving the first pole to Haas in Formula 1. Everything was concentrated in the first minutes of the race. Q3, during which Magnussen set the best time. At that same moment, however, George Russell (3rd behind Verstappen) made a mistake, going off the track and forcing the Race Direction to display the red flag. Precisely at that juncture, however, the intensity of the rain significantly increased, which denied all the riders to be able to improve their performance. In this way, Magnussen was able to obtain a result he had always dreamed of.

(1st, Kevin Magnussen, Haas): “I do not know what to say. The team sent me to the track at exactly the right time. We were the first in the pit lane, we did this lap and we are on pole. It’s incredible, thanks to Gene Haas, Günther and the whole team for this opportunity. I returned this year after a season of absence, and it has been a fantastic journey. Thanks a lot, that’s great. I didn’t even remotely expect this result. Tomorrow we will try to attack and have fun ”.

(2nd, Max Verstappen, Red Bull): “I knew it was only going to be a lap because there was a chance of rain. I think I was the fourth or fifth car, but I crashed at turn 8 and I knew it would cost me pole today, but if we compare the result to that of our rivals for tomorrow we are still in good shape. In these conditions anything can happen, but the most important thing is that we are ahead. You have to find the limit of how far you can push, but you can’t afford to make big mistakes that can potentially ruin your ride. In Q1 and Q2 we kept our cool, in Q3 it was more of a lottery, but we are still in the front row. I always try to have fun, but the approach must always be the same. Let’s see how competitive we will be in the race, but I don’t know what will happen with the weather, even if this makes Interlagos always a special race ”.

(3rd, George Russell, Mercedes): “First of all I’m happy to be 3rd and huge congratulations to Kevin and Haas, who have done a fantastic job. They deserved it for all the effort they put into it. Third position is not exactly what we wanted, but it remains a very good starting position for tomorrow. I tried to give everything to try to finish in front of Red Bull, but with these conditions I hope the fans can still enjoy the race ”.