Horner-Jos Verstappen

It becomes more and more heated Horner case at Red Bull, especially after the dispute between the English manager and Jos Verstappenfather of the three-time world champion Max. A clash that could also have repercussions on the drivers' market, especially after the images that portrayed Verstappen Senior talking to Toto Wolff, and which gave rise to a possible negotiation on the reigning champion's move to Mercedes for 2025.

Father son in F1: another case

For now these are only questions that will need to be clarified in the next few days, but in the father-son relationship, both of whom share respective careers in Formula 1, he expressed a rather decisive thought Kevin Magnussennow present in the top flight with Haas. Son of Janthe latter played two seasons with Stewart in the two-year period 1997-1998 (except for a single race with McLaren in 1995), and then dedicated himself to other covered-wheel series.

A different relationship

Born in 1992, Kevin also grew up with the support of his father in the world of motors, but even before his absolute debut in F1, which also took place in his case with McLaren in 2014, it was quite clear: no influence from of Jan in his career, contrary to what later happened between the Verstappens in Formula 1, and beyond.

It was the Dane himself who explained it to the media following the chaos that broke out at Red Bull after the Bahrain GP: “At the beginning of my career I clearly told my father that I didn't want his influence – he said – he had to adapt, but I was very clear: I wanted this to be my journey and my project. He had his own career, so I told him to focus on that, ed he was very good. I have tried to learn from my father as much as possible and it has been a true privilege to have him as an inspiration, to learn from and to ask questions of throughout my life. When it came to going racing and taking care of my career, I didn't want his influence. I had my team of people but I didn't ask my father anything, I didn't choose his collaborators or anything else. I did it my way and it worked well.”