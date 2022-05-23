If we exclude the excellent retirement of Charles Leclerc from Spanish Grand Prix, and that caused by the flop of another Ferrari engine that forced Guanyu Zhou to raise the white flag, the Barcelona race saw no other KOs due to technical problems or accidents. Regarding the latter, however, there is only one exception represented by the contact that took place at the start between Kevin Magnussen and Lewis Hamilton: the two cars, found themselves wheel by wheel at turn 3, in fact touched each other generating a puncture for both drivers, then managed to continue the race.

While the seven-time world champion was then able to achieve a comeback up to 5th place, the Dane from Haas actually ruined his race, which ended at 17th place. Interviewed after the checkered flag to comment on the incident, Magnussen provided a very short and personal version of the facts, which underlines all his disappointment: “It’s frustrating – He admitted – there was a contact, I got a puncture and my race practically ended there. Do not there is nothing to talk about, not even with Lewis, also because it is quite clear what happened. Now let’s move on to the next race ”.

A regret made even more bitter by the sensations that emerged from the VF-12seemed fast and reliable throughout the rest of the GP after the accident: “The car performed well enough for most of the race – he added – the strategy was however difficult due to what happened during the first lap. With the new tires, the car was efficient ”.