It ends in the worst way a weekend that started as a fairy tale for Kevin Magnussen. The Dane, author of a surprising pole position a Interlagosas well as his and her first Haashad to deal with a retirement already during the first lap of the Sunday race, the victim of a contact with McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, in an attempt to overcome number 20 at turn 7, hit the latter’s car, sending him into a spin and leading him to a second contact, this time decisive, with Ricciardo himself: “I think our car had a great pace all weekbut that’s how it went – explained a disappointed Magnussen – Ricciardo didn’t do it on purpose and this doesn’t help us, but let’s move on. We are not always up to this weekend, so it is a pity that today we weren’t able to fully capitalize on the situation, because we had a great pace ”.

Overall weekend to forget even for Mick Schumacher, on which rumors persist about his possible farewell from Haas in favor of compatriot Nico Hülkenberg. The team’s decision, as stated by the team principal Günther Steinerwill be announced this week, presumably Tuesday, but in the meantime the German must accept the 13th place the final: “The medium tire didn’t seem to work for us and we struggled a lot – has explained – once I switched to soft I felt much more comfortable and I felt much more competitive. We may have stretched the first stint a little too much, but you never know how long the softs will last, so overall it went well. Sometimes it’s your season and sometimes it’s not, and I believe that this year was not mine. We still have one race to go and we will do our best ”.