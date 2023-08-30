In Monza to forget Holland

A few days after both riders missed the points zone also due to the heavy rain that hit Zandvoort, the Haas is ready to hit the track this weekend in Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, home race of Team Principal Günther Steiner. An appointment and a special place for the history of this sport, even more so in an edition that will represent the centenary of the Autodromo Nazionale.

The last European leg of 2023

A one-of-a-kind track, as he was able to point out Kevin Magnussenfresh from a contract renewal for next season as well as for his teammate Nico Hülkenberg: “I like Monza, it is one of the symbolic races of the year – commented – it’s a historic circuit, an old track, and has a lot of character. It is unique for its long straights and the low downforce you get, it’s a real drag race. It is unique in every respect: the driving style, the way you compete with others and also the atmosphere is great. With all the Italian members of the Haas team, it’s also one of the races where we want to do a little more, because in some ways it’s a semi-home race“. In addition, the Danish rider also expressed his feelings on the eve of the 14th round of the season, the latest in Europe before the trips to Asia and America: “I think in the European season we didn’t do as well as in the first half, so I’m looking forward to this second half of the season with some iconic tracks and of course some racing in the USA.”

A complex mission

Comments generally very similar to those expressed by Nico Hulkenbergback from 12th place in Holland and excited to be able to bring the US manufacturer back into the top ten starting from Monza, even if it won’t be entirely simple: “It’s a fun track, very fast and full of history – he added – there is no escaping it and the Fans are very passionate. So it’s a low downforce circuit I’m not expecting an easy ride this weekend, but we’ll go there to collect more data that we hope will help us for the rest of the season. Europe is the birthplace of motorsport and has so many iconic and challenging circuits. Formula 1 has grown tremendously in terms of popularity in recent years, as I have seen myself after my return to the sport. It’s great to be able to go to the races with new fans who are learning about F1, and other places where there’s shows and entertainment and big names from other sports who want to come and see us race. I think we’re currently in a good position in terms of locations.”