After finishing the 12 Gulf Hoursclosed in 7th place at the wheel of the Ferrari, Kevin Magnussen is ready to take part in another endurance event, scheduled for 28 and 29 January 2023. The Danish Haas driver will in fact take part in one of the most famous races on the international motor scene such as the 24 Hours of Daytonaonce again in the company of his father Jan, also a former Formula 1 driver. The two, who took to the track together in Yas Marina, will compete in Florida completing a trio also made up of Mark Kvammeteam owner MDK Motorsports. All of them will take to the track at the wheel of the Porsche GT 911 GT3 Rwith another news communicated in anticipation of the event.

While Kevin Magnussen will continue his experience in F1 in 2023, Jan has formalized his commitment to IMSA Michelin Endurance Cupa competition which, in addition to Daytona, will include three other races on the calendar: “First of all, they are very happy that Kevin and I will be participating in the Rolex 24 together – commented Magnussen senior, two-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion in 2017 and 2018 with the Corvette – after the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year, we hoped that there would be other opportunities to compete in these endurance races together. Thanks to MDK Motorsports and Mark Kvamme, we have been entered into the roster for yet another fantastic event. I am also thrilled to become a permanent part of MDK Motorsports’ Michelin Endurance Cup campaign. It’s been almost three years since my last race in America. In the meantime, I participated in some races of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia, Le Mans Cup and TCR Denmark. However, America was my second home since I switched from Formula 1 to sports cars in 1999, so I can’t wait to go back to IMSA”.

“I’m very excited – added his son Kevin – the Rolex 24 is legendary and I have had a fantastic time with Chip Ganassi Racing in the last two years. To be able to participate in such a competition together with my father is fantastic. I can’t thank Mark Kvamme enough for organizing this.”. These words were followed by those of the American Kvamme, who will join the two Danes to attempt the affirmation in the first round of the stars and stripes championship: “Jan is a multiple winner and IMSA champion and his year-long experience will be one of our strengths in the Michelin Endurance Cup. With current F1 driver Kevin joining us for the first race at Daytona, we have already achieved more than we could wish for. It will be an exciting year for the team and I’m very happy about it.”