In a qualification which will be remembered for the terrifying accident of Mick Schumacher during the Q2 of Saudi Arabian GPfortunately without consequences for the German driver, the team Haas can breathe a sigh of relief in terms of the health conditions of his number 47, but not only: the US team, in fact, will start from the starting grid in Jeddah once again with its own driver in the top 10, and who responds back to the name of Kevin Magnussen. The Dane, who had already achieved a 7th place on his official return to F1, confirmed himself in Q3 a week after that, never going beyond the tenth position.

A placement that could be the result of the nervous tension for the crash that happened to his teammate, as well as for the neck pain he experienced at the end of the session, as explained by Magnussen himself: “I heard Mick came out unscathed – explained the former McLaren driver – which is as good as it is incredible for the type of accident it has had, but safety is so high with these cars that you can walk away on your own feet after an impact like that. Really impressive. As for me, however, my neck broke completely during Q3 – he added with a joke – suddenly it broke, and I couldn’t hold it. I wasn’t driving well; I finished half a second from fifth in Q3, making my best lap with used tires, which was not satisfactory. Up until that point I was doing a good qualifying, so I’ll just need to get back behind the wheel ASAP. We have to be satisfied, even if I didn’t get the best of it “.