It continues to stir up fierce controversy Sporting Code modified by the FIA ​​for the 2023 season, which prohibits all drivers from being able to express comments of a political, social or religious nature unless they have been previously approved by the Federation itself. A decision taken to guarantee and protect the principle of neutrality, but which has generated doubts primarily among the pilots. Several of them, in fact, have accused this intervention as a violation of freedom of opinion, with the latest opinion in chronological order which also came from Kevin Magnussen.

The Dane, who will have the returning Nico Hülkenberg as his new teammate, has in fact expressed his personal opinion on this controversial rule, doing so in an interview with Sky Sports: “I still have to figure it out – He admitted – many of us have yet to figure out exactly what that means. I grew up in a country where we are all free to express our opinions and religions, free to have our say. This is a value that I appreciate and that I would also like to see in Formula 1. So I’m curious to see how the situation will be.”. While waiting to understand what will be the developments on the Sporting Code, Magnussen has meanwhile indicated what will be his intentions, and those of the riders in general, in the face of this rule, which also provides for penalties in the event of non-compliance: “Certainly we will continue to talk – he added – but we are here to run. We don’t want to be penalized, it’s not a good thing. I don’t want to have the freedom to necessarily do something, but this is an essential value”.

Limited to the sporting aspects, Magnussen finally expressed all his optimism about the upcoming world championship and the potential of the team VF-23the first car to be presented in this pre-season: “All I can say is that there seems to be a lot of positive things in the team – he concluded – last year was good. We have made a good step forward in terms of performance, but we have also managed to attract Moneygram as a main sponsor, along with others. The feeling is that everything is upfront, ready, of better quality, and when you look at the new car, it seems to have evolved in a pleasant way. The feeling is good. I can’t wait to drive the car. I have a feeling it will be an exciting year“.