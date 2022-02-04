Kevin Magnussen he believed he could have a future in Formula 1. An opinion certainly dictated by personal pride, but which had a shared basis. The Dane, especially on the flying lap and at the start, is a driver who deserved at least a reconfirmation in the Circus. There Haas instead he preferred the youth of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin for 2021, giving the welcome to Romain Grosjean as well.

Will the Haas bet pay off? Last season he actually agreed with Magnussen, as Haas scrapped no points. It must be said, however, that the US team has never developed the VF-21 and has anticipated the 2022 project. Therefore, we have to wait a few more weeks to understand if Günther Steiner he had seen it right in the renunciation of Danish. Who is now engaged in the IMSA championship and will soon be in the WEC with Peugeot, but is still interested in Formula 1. In fact, he could not miss the presentation of the new Haas, and Magnussen commented with irony, comparing it to the legendary beetle. Herbie for the particular livery.