Dane bids farewell to Haas

Kevin Magnussen at the end of 2024 he will see his collaboration with Haas end for the second time. From 2017 to 2020 the Danish driver drove for Haas for a four-year period and then surprisingly was recalled in 2022 at the last minute after the forced exclusion of Nikita Mazepin.

Magnussen, son of an artist, will most likely now look to the WEC or IMSA to continue his racing career and could even have the chance to remain at Haas as a development driver as team principal Ayao Komatsu has hinted.

“I am proud to have raced for such an exceptional team over the last few years. – Magnussen’s ‘farewell’ – in particular, I would like to thank Gene Haas for his commitment to me, especially for bringing me back once again in 2022, when I thought, at that point at least, my Formula 1 career was over. I have had some wonderful times with this team, memories I will never forget. While I am looking forward to the next chapter of my racing career, I remain fully focused on giving everything I have for the remainder of 2024.”