New arrival at Haas

The official announcement had been in the air for several days, and finally arrived on the eve of the British Grand Prix: Oliver Bearman will be the new Haas driver starting next season. The young British driver from the Ferrari Driver Academy, who had surprised everyone with the Reds in his absolute debut in Saudi Arabia, has signed a multi-year contract with the American team, and will thus replace Nico Hülkenberg.

Magnussen’s ‘welcome’

At the same time, it is difficult to understand what the future of Kevin Magnussenwhether still with Haas or elsewhere. The Danish driver, meanwhile, commented on the arrival of the future #87 in the team: “When I arrived in Formula 1 it was difficult – he declared to the media – I’ve talked about it many times, but with the expectations that are there it’s difficult to enter a top team that doesn’t keep its promises, because the team’s expectations are so great that they expect you to go and win the championship. While when you arrive in a small team it’s much easier. I didn’t do it, and I think it would have been easier. It’s not a bad choice.”

All possibilities, even outside of F1

Magnussen’s future is therefore in doubt, even if the Dane’s priority remains to remain in the Circus: “There are a lot of things at stake, you have to weigh your options and take everything into consideration. Personally, I would say that I’m focusing on Formula 1, but of course there are many interesting options outside of it too.. F1 is the pinnacle, and getting there is the dream of most young drivers, but I have also had other experiences that have been fantastic. I am still a driver and I want to race, and I know my life will be good. I am relaxed, no matter what happens”.

More freedom

While waiting for what will be the future developments of Magnussen, the Haas driver also expressed his opinion on the current rules in F1, especially after the contact between Norris and Verstappen in Austria: “I think it is It’s frustrating that we’re always going back and forth with the rules. – he concluded – I think maybe everything should be made freer. If you let the drivers race for free, they will race hard, but at the end of the day you want to finish the races. You want to take care of your car and that stops the drivers from doing crazy things. I think it’s better to trust each other and have everyone want to finish the race for themselves, rather than rely on following the rules.. I think this is a better way to race, and I see it in IndyCar. In the United States they have an approach that lets the drivers race and it works.”