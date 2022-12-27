2022 has been a particularly special year for Kevin Magnussen. The Danish driver, who had left F1 at the end of the 2020 World Championship, in fact found his seat at Haas thanks to the sudden departure of Nikita Mazepin and managed to play a particularly consistent year in terms of results, especially in the first half of the season when the American team’s performance allowed him to frequently occupy the points zone. However, the main highlight of the K-Mag year was undoubtedly the pole position centered surprisingly in qualifying for the San Paolo GPwhen thanks to the damp track and a providential red flag the Dane defeated the competition earning a start from the pole.

The nature of that weekend, however, was particular, with the presence of the Sprint Race on Saturday. In this way Magnussen, who despite holding on to the lead in the first laps ended the short race in eighth position, could not take away the satisfaction of starting in front of everyone in Sunday’s GP. The Haas standard-bearer, who will begin his eighth season in Formula 1 as a starting driver in 2023, has in this way carried on a particular streak of results which in the next season risks turning into one of those records that nobody would like to hold.

In fact, Magnussen has already played 141 career GPs without ever being able to complete a lap in first position. As mentioned in this statistic, the Sprint race does not count. In this particular ranking the Haas #20 is second, preceded only by Martin Brundle. The current commentator on Sky Sports has in fact played 158 races in his career between 1984 and 1996 without ever leading a GP. If Magnussen doesn’t break this trend at the end of next year, he would be the unfortunate holder of this record.