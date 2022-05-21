At the end of the qualifying session of the Spanish Grand Prix, Haas was delighted to be able to bring both their cars into the hot phase – Q3 – for the first time in this championship. Kevin Magnussen he then ranked eighth, reaching the fourth row of the grid, with Mick Schumacher tenth and fifth row to the best performance on Saturday of his still young career. But the placings of the two standard bearers of the American team headed by the South Tyrolean Gunther Steiner are in danger, because, about two hours after the end of qualifying, both were called up by the Commissioners for the same reason, “Unnecessary slowdown”.

Both Magnussen and Schumacher were summoned by the four stewards of the Barcelona event, namely Tim Mayer, Vitantonio Liuzzi, Nish Shetty and David Domingo, for an alleged violation of article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code, as well as for not having complied with what is written in the notes of the Clerk of the Course (point 4 document 34), or for having driven slowly without necessity during qualifying. The meeting will be held at 7.15 pm.

Also for ‘unsafe release’ during Q1 on Lance Stroll’s car, Aston Martin was sanctioned with a 5,000 euro fine.