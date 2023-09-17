Haas surprise

The pilots of the Haas had already been clear at the end of the first day of free practice Singapore Grand Prix: while the VF-23 continued to struggle in terms of race pace, as emerged from the simulations, on the flying lap the Ferrari-powered single-seater seemed quite competitive, to the point that Magnussen and Hülkenberg could have had their say during Saturday’s qualifying. A prediction, at least for the decisive session to establish the starting grid, which turned out to be completely correct.

Two drivers in Q3

For the first time this seasonIn fact, the duo from the US team qualified among the top tenwith the German arrived in ninth position (in front of another surprise like Liam Lawson, in his first career top-10 after only three career qualifications) and Magnussen even in sixth. The Dane in fact managed to place himself on the third row behind Lewis Hamilton, but still doing better than another world champion like Fernando Alonso, 7th at the wheel of Aston Martin.

Points area not impossible

A high-level performance for the former McLaren driver, who, once again, did not rule out problems that could arise in the race. However, all this does not cancel out the most coveted objectives: “First of all, for whatever reason, the car is stronger on this track – said Magnussen – we did a good job and took advantage of the good form of the car, getting both cars into Q3 and starting from a good position tomorrow. We know it’s difficult to overtake here, I’d like to still have the little twisty corners in sector three now that I’m here, because we know that our race pace is not such as to allow us to stay where we are, but perhaps on this track there is a possibility. This brings a little more pressure, because we know that this is a unique opportunity and we really want to seize it and score some points tomorrow.”

Unexpected result

One aspect, that of the race pace, which he did not mention Nico Hülkenbergsurprised and satisfied with the placing achieved in qualifying by him and his teammate: “It is a very positive result for the team to have both cars in Q3 – he added – I don’t think we expected it, so it’s a pleasant surprise and we will enjoy today regardless of what happens tomorrow. It was a really strong performance from Kevin, who worked hard throughout qualifying, so I had to give it my all. We have always been strong in qualifying, even low speeds favor us. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”