Come back there Magnum Run on the Tuscan roads. The appointment with the competition inspired by the 80s TV series of the same name, starring a perky and mustachioed Tom Selleck, is set for the weekend of 13, 14 and 15 October. Conceived by the creative imagination of three true Tuscans, Giulio and Lorenzo Barnini and David Mazza, the Magnum Run is a regularity race where the beauty of the cars is added to the originality of the crews, rigorously dressed in the 80s-90s theme.

Departure from the coast

Everything will take place entirely in Tuscany starting on Saturday morning from the coast of Forte dei Marmi. While the arrival is certain, in perfect Crazyrun style, the path is everything to discover. The participants and enthusiasts of this segment – the legendary vintage as well as contemporary youngtimers – will meet on Sunday 15 October in the historic center of San Miniato, where the eagerly awaited parade of cars will take place from 1pm to 3pm, followed by the display of the cars with final awards ceremony.

Seventy cars

On the starting grid 70 cars on a 400 km route. There are many legendary models that many were lucky enough to have in their youth: the legendary one is inevitable Lancia Delta Integrale Evoluzionebut also the Renault Super 5 Gt Turbo, the Porsche 930 turbo, the Volvo 240 turbo, the Uno turbo and the most beautiful Ferraris and Porsches of the 80s and 90s.

The organizers

“Last year Crazyrun celebrated its tenth anniversary and we decided to double it – says Giulio Barnini – creating the Magnum Run, a tribute to the 80s and 90s but also to our beautiful territory: la Tuscany. I really liked the formula. The Magnum is in fact a sort of return to the origins, not only for the Tuscan land, where it all began, but also because it sees the participation of many historic Crazyrun crews”. “The Magnum is a unique event in Italy for the variety, the beauty and I would also say the rarity of the cars at the start of this imaginative caravan: from the Uno turbo to one of the five examples of the Ferrari Testarossa Spider in the world – adds David Mazza – Not only that, all the crews are dressed in theme, but also the music, like the menu, will make us take a real dive into the 80s and 90s.”