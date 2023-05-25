Estadão Contenti

05/24/2023 – 5:00 pm

Ally of former president Jair Bolsonaro and one of the most prominent senators in opposition to the Lula government in Congress, Magno Malta (PL-ES) used a session of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Senate this Tuesday, 23, to criticize the national media and attacking what he called the “revictimization” of the player Vinicius Júnior, striker for Real Madrid, Spain. “Where are the defenders of the animal cause who don’t defend the monkey?”, He said.

The statement provoked an immediate reaction from parliamentarians, fueled controversy on social networks and resulted in a request for the impeachment of his mandate filed by PSOL. The leader of the PT in the House, Fabiano Contarato (ES), stated that he denounced Malta in the Federal Supreme Court for the crime of racial injury.

PSOL defines Malta’s declaration as “racist and inhuman”. “In this specific case, there was a clear practice of discrimination or prejudice”, says the representation formalized to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). “Given the seriousness of the situation pointed out, involving the crime of racism, his permanence as senator of the Republic in office is unsustainable. The person represented does not have the minimum conditions of decorum, humanity and decency to represent the Brazilian people, making it necessary to revoke his mandate.”

“As the father of two black children, I cannot ignore what I witnessed today in the Senate,” Contarato wrote on his social network. “For that reason, I called on the Federal Supreme Court to initiate a police inquiry to investigate the senator’s racist statements.”

To the Estadão, the parliamentarian's advisory said that he will be able to pronounce on the case if the receipt of the representation in the Ethics Council of the Federal Senate is granted.
























