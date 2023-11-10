Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 20:21

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp of the Presidency, stated, in a plea bargain to the Federal Police (PF), that Senator Magno Malta (PL-ES) and former minister Onyx Lorenzoni (PL-RS) were part of a group that encouraged former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to carry out a coup d’état to prevent the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as president of the Republic.

This group of radical advisors, according to Mauro Cid, said that Bolsonaro would have support from the population and armed people, the CACs (Collectors, Sports Shooters and Hunters), who had easier access to weapons during the last government.

The information comes from Bela Megale’s column, from the newspaper The globe. Also part of the group, according to Mauro Cid, were former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), according to the column by Aguirre Talento, on the UOL portal.

Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro’s defense stated that the accusations are “absurd”, while Eduardo said that the “narrative is nothing more than fantasy, daydream”. In a statement, Senator Magno Malta said that he never encouraged the former president to carry out a coup d’état and highlighted the importance of “carrying out in-depth analyzes before drawing conclusions”.

“My interactions with Bolsonaro after the elections were based on moments of comfort, prayers and reading the Bible. I am fully willing to cooperate with the authorities, seeking to clarify any doubts that may arise. I believe the mention of my name is related to the time I spent with the former president, but I reiterate that there is no basis for concern as I did not commit any crime,” Malta said.

O Estadão sought out Onyx Lorenzoni, but received no response until the publication of this text.