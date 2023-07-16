A strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake, shook the peninsula of the US state of Alaska, temporarily causing a tsunami warning this Saturday, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Earthquake it occurred at 10:48 pm on Saturday (local time) in the sea, about 56 miles southwest of the small town of San Point, and at a depth of 13 miles.

It should be noted that, initially, a tsunami warning for the south and the peninsula Alaskahowever, it was deactivated shortly after, reported Univisión.

Through their social networks, the USGSexplained that the earthquake magnitude to the downside, which it had initially set at 7.4.

In different videos that have circulated, it can be seen how the telluric movement surprises residents, who try to get to safety under months, or leaving their homes.

He shaking was felt in the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula and the Cook Inlet regions. In Kodiak, the sirens sounded warning of a possible tsunami, causing the inhabitants to move to the shelters established in the area.

after the powerful 7.2 quake Several aftershocks have been reported in the area, one of them, just three minutes later, reached a magnitude of 5.0.

The 7.2 earthquake in Alaska triggered a tsunami warning. Photo: Capture

Shishaldin volcano eruption

While, the Alaska Volcano Observatory warned through a statement that the explosive eruption of the Shishaldin volcano continues.

He also explained that “A continuous ash plume now extends more than 80 miles (125 km) to the SSE from the volcano, with an altitude of about 16,000 feet (4.9 km) above sea level.”

He continued: “Seismicity has remained elevated for more than 6 hours and frequent blast signals are being detected on infrasound networks (pressure sensors).”

Shishaldin volcano. Photo: Capture

It should be mentioned that some explosions are sending ash plumes up to 20,000 feet (6 km) above sea level.

Due to the duration of this current activity and the extent of the ash cloud being distributed, the aviation color code is raised to red and the volcano alert level is raised to warning.

However, he clarified that the recent magnitude 7.2 earthquake located 55 miles (89 km) southwest of Sand Point is not related to the volcanic activity.