An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck near Dolores in the Philippines on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, severely damaging a hospital and buildings in a northern province and causing strong tremors in the capital, Manila.
Officials said a hospital in Abra province was evacuated after a partial collapse of the hospital building in the wake of the quake, but there were no reports of casualties.
“We are still facing aftershocks. We have received reports of damage to homes, but there are no casualties so far,” said Rovilene Villamor, mayor of Lagangelang in Abra County.
The regional media office published pictures on its Facebook page showing buildings that were severely damaged.
The Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of 10 km.
The US agency said that the epicenter of the quake was about 11 kilometers southeast of Dolores.
Residents of the capital, Manila, also felt the earthquake. The city’s subway network suspended service at rush hour after the quake, the Transportation Ministry said.
Media reported that the Senate building in the capital was also evacuated.
