An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 occurred on Saturday in northeastern Japan.

Tremors were recorded at 23:08 local time (17:08 Moscow time) in the Pacific Ocean northeast of Fukushima Prefecture. TASS…

The earthquake was felt in 10 prefectures in the northern, northeastern and central parts of the country. In Tokyo, equipment and furniture fell due to tremors.

Meteorologists warned of the threat of a tsunami and the possibility of aftershocks – one of them with a magnitude of 4.3 has already occurred in the same area. Local residents were urged not to approach the coastline.

After the earthquake, a crisis headquarters began working at the office of the Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Sugi. He collects and analyzes all incoming information related to the impact of the elements.

Meanwhile, the energy company Tokyo Electric Power is trying to determine whether the earthquake caused an emergency at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant.

On the eve of tremors with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in India and Tajikistan.