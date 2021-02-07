A powerful magnitude 6 earthquake occurred in the southern Philippines on Sunday (February 7), the American Institute of Geophysics (USGS) announced, without any casualties or damage having been initially reported by authorities.

The earthquake, 24.6 km deep, occurred at 12:22 p.m. local time (5:52 a.m. French time) and its epicenter was located two kilometers east of the town of Magsaysay on the Big Island. from Mindanao, the USGS said. Civil security reported strong tremors in the region but said no casualties or material damage were reported immediately.

In late January, a magnitude 7 earthquake was also recorded off the southern Philippines, about 310 kilometers southeast of Davao, a city on the island of Mindanao. He hadn’t done any damage. The Philippines lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where colliding tectonic plates cause frequent earthquakes and significant volcanic activity.